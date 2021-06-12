New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $27.84 Million Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,045 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $27,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Creative Planning increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.87.

Shares of IAC opened at $152.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion and a PE ratio of 15.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.56. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.49) EPS. On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

