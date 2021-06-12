Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Bought by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 1,180.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Model N were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Model N by 49.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 49.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MODN opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -54.76 and a beta of 0.97. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $201,601.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,266 shares in the company, valued at $6,087,766.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $161,880.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $952,690 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

