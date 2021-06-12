Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading Up 4.3%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s share price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.11 and last traded at $51.96. Approximately 12,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 333,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KYMR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $287,715.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,923 shares in the company, valued at $21,254,648.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 8,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $493,093.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,606.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,323 shares of company stock worth $4,549,493. 23.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,832,000 after buying an additional 650,037 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 169.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 186,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 117,346 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $669,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

