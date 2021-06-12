American International Group Inc. Increases Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,007,000 shares of company stock worth $61,929,500 in the last three months. 46.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $32.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

