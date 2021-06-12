American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NIO by 89.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NIO shares. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CLSA started coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $45.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 2.55. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

