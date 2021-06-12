The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 4,170 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,055 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,851 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,991 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,910 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.50 to $13.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.82.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

