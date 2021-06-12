ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $30,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.59.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $56.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

