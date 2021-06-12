NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 147 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,346.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,293.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,503.35 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

