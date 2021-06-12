Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $112,504,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,668,000 after buying an additional 1,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $19,122,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $11,823,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAVE. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of SAVE opened at $34.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

