Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $391,000 Stock Position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000.

Get Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SOCL opened at $68.34 on Friday. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.