The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,983 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,820,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,468 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $358,714,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,697,000 after acquiring an additional 208,846 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

