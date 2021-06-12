Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,159 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $10,822,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth $4,960,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.94.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $190.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $197.38.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

