Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 364 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CDW by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 1,292.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,995 shares of company stock worth $3,030,143 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $168.66 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $184.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

