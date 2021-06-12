Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 173 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

NYSE:MCK opened at $195.50 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $139.76 and a twelve month high of $204.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total value of $38,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,898.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,010. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.