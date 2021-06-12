UBS Group Raises Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $300.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $248.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $280.21.

Shares of SNOW opened at $240.60 on Tuesday. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.15. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.32.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 46,280 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $11,472,349.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,108 shares in the company, valued at $39,937,062.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 791,937 shares of company stock worth $183,337,250 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after buying an additional 3,632,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after purchasing an additional 224,004 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,224,000 after purchasing an additional 71,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

