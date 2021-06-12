BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Holdings Decreased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in BorgWarner by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in BorgWarner by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,416.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,851. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

