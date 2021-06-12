Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 95.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,801 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 590.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.38.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,239,016 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $470.70 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $292.41 and a one year high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.