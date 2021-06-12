Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the May 13th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 448,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCNNF opened at 0.12 on Friday. Canadian Palladium Resources has a twelve month low of 0.05 and a twelve month high of 0.16.

Canadian Palladium Resources Company Profile

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds 100% interest in the East Bull PGM Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada; and TisovÃ¡ and TGER cobalt-copper properties located in Europe.

