Short Interest in Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Decreases By 99.1%

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the May 13th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CELP opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.11%. The business had revenue of $26.95 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Environmental Services. The Inspection Services segment offers inspection and integrity services on various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.

