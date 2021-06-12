Short Interest in Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Decreases By 98.1%

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the May 13th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ZLDAF stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Zelira Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04.

About Zelira Therapeutics

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of cannabinoid-based formulations for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia. It offers formulations under the HOPE brand in Pennsylvania and licenses in Louisiana, as well as develops Zenivol, a cannabinoid-based medicine for treatment of chronic insomnia.

