Savills (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Trading 5% Higher

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.95. 8,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 4,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Savills in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

