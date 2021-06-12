Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI) Trading 31.2% Higher

Modern Cinema Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOCI) traded up 31.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.10. 1,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 13,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09.

Modern Cinema Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MOCI)

Modern Cinema Group, Inc, a motion picture studio, provides co-operative financing, marketing, and distribution services. Its business model focuses on assisting multichannel video program distributors (MVPDs) with production of their own original content; and helping MVPDs to enhance revenues from profit participation.

