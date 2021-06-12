Greenbriar Capital (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 9,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 29,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.23.

About Greenbriar Capital (OTCMKTS:GEBRF)

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, management, and sale of various real estate properties and renewable energy projects primarily in Canada and the United States. It is also developing 100 megawatts solar project in Puerto Rico and 80 megawatts wind generation project in Utah.

