Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 1,262 Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.329 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWEN. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at $665,305. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global purchased 5,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $137,658.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

