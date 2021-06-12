Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes $45,000 Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in LendingTree by 2.6% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in LendingTree by 4.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in LendingTree by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in LendingTree by 3.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in LendingTree by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 4,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.50.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,788,296.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TREE opened at $212.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.39 and a beta of 1.53. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.57 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.72.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

