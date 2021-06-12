Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Weibo were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Weibo by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Weibo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Weibo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WB opened at $48.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $458.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

