Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEIC opened at $62.66 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.43.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

