Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $71,000 Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,644,000 after buying an additional 398,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 27,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $150.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $144.03 and a twelve month high of $191.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.75.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

