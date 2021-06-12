Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,342,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 275,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,209,000 after purchasing an additional 749,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.49. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $76.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.59.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

