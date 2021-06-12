Advisory Research Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 251,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,552,000 after buying an additional 21,440 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Citigroup began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $452.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $416.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $453.80.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

In other news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,302,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,798 shares of company stock worth $11,304,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

