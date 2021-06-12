Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4,805.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,540,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,543,000 after acquiring an additional 19,141,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,021,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,351,000. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6,890,222.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,969 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,093.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,480,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,706 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

