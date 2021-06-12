V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lowered its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.