$0.98 EPS Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Korn Ferry posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

NYSE:KFY opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.82.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 2,239.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,135,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,213,000 after buying an additional 2,044,552 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,384,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,379,000 after buying an additional 528,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,079,000 after buying an additional 382,043 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

