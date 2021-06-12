Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.37. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

BWB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $480.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

In related news, Director Todd B. Urness bought 4,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 42,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

