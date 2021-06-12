TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) COO Sells $63,814.96 in Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $63,814.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at $170,295.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ramesh Gopalakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TPI Composites alerts:

On Thursday, June 3rd, Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 6,392 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $289,238.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,420 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $63,062.20.

On Monday, March 15th, Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $52,143.10.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $44.23 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.05 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPIC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.