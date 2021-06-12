Insider Selling: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Director Sells $75,360.00 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FLWS stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.39% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.