Insider Selling: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Director Sells $75,360.00 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
FLWS stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.70.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.39% of the company’s stock.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.
