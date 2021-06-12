KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CEO Sells $82,160.32 in Stock

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 5,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $82,160.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Van Heyningen Martin Kits also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 4,100 shares of KVH Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $50,758.00.

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $13.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81. KVH Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $256.46 million, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.80.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 271.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KVHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

