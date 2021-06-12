Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) shares dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.22. Approximately 620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29.

About Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYF)

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

