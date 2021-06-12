home24 (ETR:H24) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of home24 SE (ETR:H24) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €16.27 ($19.14) and last traded at €16.41 ($19.31). Approximately 128,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €17.24 ($20.28).

H24 has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on home24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on home24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on home24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16.

About home24 (ETR:H24)

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

