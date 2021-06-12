home24 (ETR:H24) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of home24 SE (ETR:H24) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €16.27 ($19.14) and last traded at €16.41 ($19.31). Approximately 128,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €17.24 ($20.28).

H24 has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on home24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on home24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on home24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get home24 alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for home24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for home24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.