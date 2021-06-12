Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,157 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,157 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 14.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 101,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 27.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 25,219 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.9% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 26,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 16.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UAL. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.35.

UAL stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.75.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 63.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.57) earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

