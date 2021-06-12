Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 187,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,465 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $10,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,342 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.79.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCII. Raymond James increased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock worth $3,393,579. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

