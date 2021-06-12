Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $11.30 Million Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $11,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in GATX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in GATX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in GATX by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX stock opened at $97.30 on Friday. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $106.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. GATX’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

In related news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,329,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,784.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.