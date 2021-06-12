Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,521 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $11,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BCC opened at $61.91 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $78.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

