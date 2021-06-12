Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT)’s share price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 277.94 ($3.63) and last traded at GBX 276 ($3.61). Approximately 238,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average daily volume of 64,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.53).

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Henry Boot in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 278.19. The stock has a market cap of £371.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.20. Henry Boot’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

In related news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts bought 7,200 shares of Henry Boot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £19,584 ($25,586.62).

About Henry Boot (LON:BOOT)

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

