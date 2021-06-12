Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Trading Up 2.6%

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) was up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.61 and last traded at $97.99. Approximately 2,371 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 215% from the average daily volume of 752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.54.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.08.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.54.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.