Charles Silberstein Sells 5,047 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $108,106.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,740.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $23.00 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $49.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,771,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,998,000 after acquiring an additional 225,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,246,000 after acquiring an additional 228,221 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.