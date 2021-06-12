Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.31

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.31 and last traded at $67.30, with a volume of 3647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. Analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 328.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.