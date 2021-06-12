TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Purchases $129,900.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TELA Bio alerts:

On Thursday, June 3rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 201 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,647.17.

On Monday, May 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,278 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $17,010.18.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 8,525 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $113,382.50.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 3,546 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,161.80.

On Monday, May 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $96,975.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $98,625.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 15,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $202,350.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $67,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 365 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.59 per share, for a total transaction of $4,960.35.

Shares of TELA stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.95. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a current ratio of 13.34.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 56.47% and a negative net margin of 145.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 405.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the first quarter worth $266,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.