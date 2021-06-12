Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $340.73

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $340.73 and last traded at $339.68, with a volume of 14282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $338.78.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock worth $6,980,658 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

