Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,635 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Endo International were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Endo International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endo International by 109.5% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Endo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Endo International during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Endo International during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Endo International news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENDP stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.45. Endo International plc has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.87.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.90 million. Endo International had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 91.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endo International plc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENDP. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

